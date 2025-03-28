Health Department shuts Hilo eatery for food safety violations

State Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch officials have issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Hiro’s Place in Hilo due to multiple repeated food safety violations.

During inspections conducted on Monday and Thursday, a health inspector observed and corrected numerous violations, the Department of Health said. The violations included hand sink not supplied with soap and paper towels; worker handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands; improper food storage in refrigerator; sanitizer concentration inadequate; wipe cloths not properly used or stored; improper hot and cold holding temperatures; and drinking and eating in the food preparation area, according to a DOH news release.

The same violations were observed again today and the establishment was closed “due to an imminent health hazard to the public,” officials said.

“The establishment demonstrated an inability to maintain proper food safety procedures, and will remain closed until all deficiencies and corrective actions are addressed,” the news release said.

The department is requiring the eatery to take the following corrective actions:

>> Order staff to attend DOH food safety class;

>> Provide written policies and procedures for hand-washing, cleaning and maintaining of food contact surfaces and food processes;

>> Deep clean and sanitize establishment.

Hiro’s, at 50 East Puainako St., must schedule an inspection with the department before being cleared for food services, officials said.