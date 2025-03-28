Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, March 28, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Makawao man, 34, dies after crash on Hana Highway

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:10 p.m.

MauiTraffic

Maui police say a 34-year-old man died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Hana Highway in Paia Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened about 0.2 miles east of Maliko Bay Road at about 10:18 p.m., and alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the collision.

According to a preliminary report, the driver of a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling Haiku-bound on Hana Highway when it failed to negotiate a turn at Maliko Gulch, crossed the double solid yellow lines and collided into a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by the 34-year-old man from Makawao.

The Tacoma became airborne, police said, and collided with a guardrail before landing on its roof. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volswagen, a 47-year-old man from Haiku, and his passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Haiku, were both wearing their seatbelts.

Police did not say whether they were injured or if any arrests were made.

Police said the involvement of alcohol is suspected as a factor in the collision, but that an investigation is still pending on the involvement of speed and drugs.

Police said this was Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality this year, compared to two at the same time last year.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide