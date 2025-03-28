Makawao man, 34, dies after crash on Hana Highway

Maui police say a 34-year-old man died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Hana Highway in Paia Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened about 0.2 miles east of Maliko Bay Road at about 10:18 p.m., and alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the collision.

According to a preliminary report, the driver of a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling Haiku-bound on Hana Highway when it failed to negotiate a turn at Maliko Gulch, crossed the double solid yellow lines and collided into a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by the 34-year-old man from Makawao.

The Tacoma became airborne, police said, and collided with a guardrail before landing on its roof. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volswagen, a 47-year-old man from Haiku, and his passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Haiku, were both wearing their seatbelts.

Police did not say whether they were injured or if any arrests were made.

Police said the involvement of alcohol is suspected as a factor in the collision, but that an investigation is still pending on the involvement of speed and drugs.

Police said this was Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality this year, compared to two at the same time last year.