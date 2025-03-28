Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Measles cases rise to 444 in Texas and New Mexico

Texas and New Mexico's health departments said today measles cases in their states have risen to 444, an increase of 74 infections since their last reports three days ago, as the U.S. deals with one of the largest measles outbreaks in a decade.

Texas and New Mexico’s health departments said today measles cases in their states have risen to 444, an increase of 74 infections since their last reports three days ago, as the U.S. deals with one of the largest measles outbreaks in a decade.

Cases in Gaines County, where the current measles outbreak that started in late January, have increased to 270 from 226, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were a total of 483 confirmed measles cases in the country as of March 27, a jump of 105 cases from a week ago.

The total number of infections in Texas and New Mexico has surpassed last year’s nationwide count of 285.

This year, cases have been reported by 20 jurisdictions across the U.S., including Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Washington.

Most of the cases in New Mexico were reported in Lea County, which is adjacent to Gaines County in Texas.

New Mexico today reported one additional case of measles, bringing its total count to 44. Texas reported 400, a rise of 73 cases compared to its last report three days ago.

