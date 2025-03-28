Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Skateboarder, 38, critically injured in Makakilo crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 38-year-old skateboarder was in critical condition after a crash today in Makakilo, according to Honolulu police.

At about 7:53 a.m., police said, the skateboarder was heading south on Makakilo Drive when he hit a vehicle at a stop in the southbound lanes of Makakilo Drive near Palailai Street.

The skateboarder lost control and ended up in the intersection where he was struck by a car making a left turn onto Palailai.

The skateboarder was ejected onto the road, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

A 25-year-old woman was driving the first car that was hit by the skateboarder. The second car that struck the skateboarder was driven by a 65-year-old man. Both drivers remained at the scene, and were uninjured, police said.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

