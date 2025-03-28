Skateboarder, 38, critically injured in Makakilo crash
A 38-year-old skateboarder was in critical condition after a crash today in Makakilo, according to Honolulu police.
At about 7:53 a.m., police said, the skateboarder was heading south on Makakilo Drive when he hit a vehicle at a stop in the southbound lanes of Makakilo Drive near Palailai Street.
The skateboarder lost control and ended up in the intersection where he was struck by a car making a left turn onto Palailai.
The skateboarder was ejected onto the road, police said.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
A 25-year-old woman was driving the first car that was hit by the skateboarder. The second car that struck the skateboarder was driven by a 65-year-old man. Both drivers remained at the scene, and were uninjured, police said.
Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.