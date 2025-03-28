Letter: Geothermal on Hawaiian home lands is bad idea

Friday, March 28, 2025
A Feb. 21 Hawaii Tribune-Herald report (“Plan to develop geothermal test wells on Hawaiian home lands draws criticism,” Star-Advertiser) notes proposed legislation being introduced by 13 lawmakers would allow for unspecified funds to be allocated to Hawaiian home lands to “fund water well development for geophysical investigation exploration that identifies potential geothermal resources.” This is a piggyback of the more important resource need: Hawaiian homes.
As a clean energy enthusiast, it would be more feasible and safer to just plan for rooftop solar and, where needed, energy storage battery banks. These technologies are tested and readily available. Geothermal is capital-intensive and produces well-documented health risks, while being insensitive to the cultural value of Hawaiian lands and the people that land is meant to serve. Any funding appropriations should focus on preservation, conservation, habitat and realistic energy goals, while first considering and delivering on long-term accommodation living for Hawaiian people.
Stirling Hebenstreit
Manoa
