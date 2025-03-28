Letter: Honor Vietnam veterans for profound sacrifices

This Vietnam Veterans Day, on Saturday, take a moment to remember, honor and thank all who fought or served in this war. Whether an infantryman confronting the dangers of combat; “Redleg” providing artillery fire; pilot providing close air support; Coast Guardsman interdicting enemy arms on the waterways; truck driver transporting men and supplies; “Remington Raiders” processing paperwork; mechanics keeping all manner of equipment operational; supply sergeant obtaining hard-to-get supplies; Huey crews risking their lives to transport our wounded and dying; medics, doctors and nurses providing life-saving care; chaplain giving spiritual comfort when we lost a friend; and the graves registration specialist preparing our fallen for their final journey home.

We also acknowledge the sacrifices of our families and loved ones, the 58,000 Americans who did not come home, and the many thousands who did return to the “world” but were wounded in body, mind or spirit.

Robert K. Wight

Nuuanu

