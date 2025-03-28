Letter: Reject state pay raises for tax-spend politicians

Our governor, politicians and other state officials should take the opportunity to turn down recommended raises, because the taxpayers simply can’t afford it. They should follow the three City Council members who turned down their raises because it was the right thing to do. Unless the governor wants the raise and will give the proceeds away by donating to various charities in the first year. Many need help, including the homeless.

Why is the state spending money to take care of the homeless? The obvious solution is to make homelessness a crime to force drug users into rehab and those with mental illness into treatment facilities. Of course the problem with the Democrats is their tax-and-spend philosophy, which in part fuels these exorbitant salary increases and homeless remediation issues.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

