Letter: Save East-West Center, an important U.S. asset

The East-West Center has been a long-term American investment in cultural understanding, goodwill and collaboration throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The possibility of draconian funding cuts during the present government puts this important asset in danger.

The center has given 64 years of value to the state, to the nation and to the Pacific region. As one who has personally benefited from the center, I call upon all of us to steward its mission and advocate for its continuity.

Ricardo D. Trimillos

Editor, Asian Music journal

