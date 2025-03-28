Letter: Trump’s memory lapses are cause for concern

I get that President Donald Trump isn’t much of a fine-details kind of manager, as he prefers to be an idea guy, but there have been two incidents in the last two weeks that have me concerned. First, President Trump claimed that he didn’t sign the order to invoke the Alien Enemies Act, only for it to be revealed that there is a document with his signature on it. So, either he signed it and doesn’t remember or doesn’t know what he signed, or someone used autopen to sign for him. Then he claimed to have no knowledge about the inclusion of a journalist in a Signal thread containing military information.

If it only took one bad debate by President Joe Biden to convince us that he wasn’t mentally fit for the office, how lost or confused does President Trump need to be before it raises concern?

Alika Campbell

Kailua

