Off the news: Akaka vets’ facility offers home, aloha

A bright spot in the news: The Daniel Kahikina Akaka State Veterans Home in Kapolei has opened to residents, two long decades after planning began for the facility. Named after the late U.S. senator from Hawaii, the facility will serve up to 120 veterans. And the need exists: An estimated 100,000 veterans live on Oahu.

Former Office of Veterans Services director Ron Han Jr. oversaw the project, but died in August 2023 before it was completed. “This home is a beautiful tribute to our veterans, and to think, this is just the beginning,” son Ronald Han III said, at Wednesday’s blessing.