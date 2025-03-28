Kokua Line: Can Hawaii customers delete 23andMe DNA data?

Question: Last week California authorities put out a consumer alert saying residents had the right to delete their genetic data stored by the company 23andMe, which has filed for bankruptcy. Does that only apply in California?

Answer: No. California has a strict privacy law that applies to its residents, but 23andMe customers in any state can tell the company to delete their genetic data under the company’s own policies. Officials across the country have since echoed the California attorney general’s early call for consumers to consider deleting DNA held by 23andMe before the company is sold in bankruptcy.

On Thursday, Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection issued an alert telling Hawaii-based customers of 23andMe how to delete or revoke access to their DNA stored with the direct- to-consumer genetic testing company, which offers health and ancestry services. Here is OCP’s guidance:

>> To delete genetic data: Sign in to your account at 23andme.com. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll down to the “23andMe Data” section at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to the “23andMe Data” heading. If you want a copy of your genetic data, download it before continuing. Then locate the option to delete your data. Select “Permanently Delete Data.” Check your email for a confirmation link and follow the instructions to complete the deletion process.

>> To destroy your 23andMe test sample: If you had allowed 23andMe to store your saliva sample and DNA but now wish to opt out, update the “Preferences” section of your account page to do so.

>> To revoke permission for your DNA to be used in research: If you had previously granted consent, you can withdraw it by following the instructions in the “Research and Product Consents” section of your account settings.

“Consumers can demand the removal and destruction of their genetic data from 23andMe,” OCP Executive Director Mana Moriarty said in the consumer alert. “The Office of Consumer Protection encourages all 23andMe customers to take action to safeguard their sensitive data against misuse or unauthorized exposure, which can lead to severe consequences such as identity theft and compromised privacy.”

In a notice to customers that was updated Wednesday, 23andMe said it continues to operate normally during Chapter 11 bankruptcy, that customers’ data is safe and that any entity that buys the company “will be required to agree to comply with our privacy policy and with all applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data.” Read the full statement and FAQ at 808ne.ws/42jpY7T.

Social Security

Kokua Line continues to receive numerous questions about changes at the Social Security Administration, especially about whether an in-person visit is required for proving identity. Here’s what the agency says:

You don’t need to visit Social Security to prove your identity if you use a personal My Social Security account (online) to apply for cash benefits or to change direct deposit information; if you are applying for Medicare or Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income; to continue receiving benefits to the bank account information in Social Security’s records; or if you do not receive benefits.

You do need to visit a Social Security office if you start an application by telephone for Retirement, Survivors, or Auxiliary (Spouse or Child) benefits; or if you use a paper application.

Mahalo

A sincere note of gratitude to Mrs. Murata, who has been a longtime exercise instructor for senior citizens at the Moiliili Community Center. She took the time to assist me, a stranger, with unloading my purchases at the supermarket. She then followed me to the parking lot where she returned my cart to the cart station and carefully guided me out of the narrow stall in which I was parked. She noticed that I had a long walking stick, and provided invaluable assistance. May she receive many blessings! — Grateful senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.