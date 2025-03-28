On the Move: March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025
73°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
11:20 p.m.
Business
Bonnie Abe
Jon Yoshimoto
Kim Fukuda
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Accuity LLP has announced the following promotions and new hires:
>> Bonnie Abe as audit principal. Abe joins the firm with nearly 20 years’ experience in public accounting from Deloitte & Touche LLP.
>> Kim Fukuda as tax director. Fukuda joins the firm with 14 years’ experience in tax compliance management and business planning at Ikeda & Wong, CPA Inc.
>> Jon Yoshimoto as client advisory services director. Yoshimoto joins the firm with 36 years’ experience in managing attest and nonattest engagements, and leading internal operations at Ikeda & Wong, CPA Inc.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!