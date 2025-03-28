On the Move: March 28, 2025

Swipe or click to see more

Accuity LLP has announced the following promotions and new hires:

>> Bonnie Abe as audit principal. Abe joins the firm with nearly 20 years’ experience in public accounting from Deloitte & Touche LLP.

>> Kim Fukuda as tax director. Fukuda joins the firm with 14 years’ experience in tax compliance management and business planning at Ikeda & Wong, CPA Inc.

>> Jon Yoshimoto as client advisory services director. Yoshimoto joins the firm with 36 years’ experience in managing attest and nonattest engagements, and leading internal operations at Ikeda & Wong, CPA Inc.

