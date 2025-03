Debris from a stricken Cessna aircraft fell through the roof of a home at 94-1003 Waiahu Street in Royal Kunia on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Here a gash of about five feet in length can be seen in roof.

Swipe or click to see more

Debris from a downed Cessna aircraft fell Thursday and left a gash, about 5 feet long in the roof of a home, above, on Waiahu Street in Royal Kunia.

Swipe or click to see more

A small aircraft crashed around noon Thursday near Royal Kunia Country Club, leaving two men injured, one seriously, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 22-year-old man sustained a head injury and was transported in serious condition to a hospital. A 38-year- old man suffered a minor arm injury but declined treatment.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about noon and deployed 14 units with around 50 personnel to the crash site near Anonui Street. Firefighters found the aircraft, a Piper Cherokee, in a brush area. Both occupants had exited on their own, authorities said.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the two men to a landing zone where EMS took over medical care.

A propeller from the plane crashed through the roof of a nearby home on Waiahu Street but no one in the home was injured.

The plane left Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 11:49 a.m. and crashed about 10 minutes later, according to flightaware.com. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.