UH’s Ostrowski finishes 26th in prelims

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:17 p.m.
Hawaii’s Karol Ostrowski tied for 26th with a time of 19.16 in the 50-yard freestyle preliminaries at the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday in Federal Way, Wash.
Ostrowski, of Strachoin, Poland, finished with the second-fastest mark among swimmers from a school outside of a Power Four conference. The top eight advanced to the final later Thursday.
He is listed as a senior but can return for another season.
UH Hilo’s Crinella wins weekly golf award
Hawaii Hilo sophomore Ben Crinella was named PacWest Men’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday.
Crinella, of Huntington Beach, Calif., finished fourth with an even-par 216 at the Sonoma State Spring Invitational.
He also won the weekly award in early February.