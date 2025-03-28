Punahou softball tops rival Kamehameha to stay unbeaten

Paige Brunn scattered seven hits and went the distance as No. 2 Punahou outlasted No. 6 Kamehameha 4-2 at the Buffanblu’s field Thursday afternoon.

Punahou improved to 7-0 in ILH play (13-1-1 overall). Kamehameha, coming off wins over Mid-Pacific and No. 4 Maryknoll earlier in the week, dropped to 5-3 (10-8 overall) as its five-game win streak ended.

Senior shortstop Taryn Ho led the Buffanblu with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. She scored twice and had a stolen base.

“It was a great team win. We just knew we had to keep it down for our pitcher because she’s all we’ve got. We know she’s working really hard, so we know we’ve got to make the plays and back her up,” Ho said. “No one in the ILH is to be taken lightly.”

The game ended much the way it began. Kamehameha loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh. Haylie-Sean Reiny led off with a single, and Bobbi Cambra and Austen Kelly flied out. Maika Kiakona then singled to left and freshman pinch hitter Anela Pau walked to load the bases.

Brunn then froze the next batter, Rylie Teramoto, on a 2-2 breaking ball on the outside corner to end the game.

The Warriors came up empty three times — the first, third and seventh innings — with the bases loaded. In all, Kamehameha stranded 11 baserunners.

“I feel relieved, actually. That was a tough one. The Warriors put a lot of pressure on us all game long,” Punahou coach Dave Eldredge said. “To be able to play in a one- or two-run ballgame and not make mistakes, to withstand the pressure, I take my hat off to the girls. I just like the way Paige kept attacking and we made plays.”

The week was full of ups and downs for Kamehameha. All-State catcher Kezia Lucas is recovering from a knee injury. Her return date is unknown, Kamehameha coach Mark Lyman said. Versatile senior Cambra suited up in the armor at catcher on Thursday.

Warriors pitchers Peahi Grilho-Armitage and Teramoto showed vast improvement. The last time Kamehameha played at Punahou, the Buffanblu won 10-0.

“It’s a much better effort. I feel real good about our two pitchers. They fight. They work hard and put in a lot of work,” Lyman said. “They’re doing a great job and keeping us in games.”

Punahou plated two runs off Grilho-Armitage on the bottom of the first. Ho singled and Lexi Hinahara walked. The baserunners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Naleonahenahemaikalani Kenney. After Li‘i Brown grounded out, Sydney Capello singled on a full count, scoring Ho and Hinahara for a 2-0 lead.

Punahou was opportunistic again in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Grilho-Armitage’s 3-0 fastball plunked Brown on the knee. Capello walked, and Kealoha Cox’s ground ball to second base created a bit of confusion when the baserunner, Capello, collided with Kamehameha infielder Landri Nakano. Runner’s interference meant Cox was out. When Brown was allowed to remain at third base, Kamehameha asked for an explanation and was told the runners will be at third and first bases.

The rule states that on a dead ball, such as runner’s interference, the baserunners return to the previous base they legally touched.

“I wasn’t thinking about it at the moment, but when it was brought up between innings,I thought, oh yeah, she’s not supposed to advance,” Eldredge said. “The protest would have to be before the next pitch. Even if the umpire’s mistaken. Otherwise, you play on.”

Lyman’s third base coach approached the umpires for clarification.

“It’s a difference knowing the rule and seeing if he’s going to change his mind,” Lyman said. “A lot of umpires don’t want to go back on what they originally called. It’s hit or miss.”

For the time being, that proved to be a pivotal moment when the next batter, Taimane Mata‘afa-Alferos, lined an opposite-field single to left. Brown scored easily from third base for a 3-0 Punahou lead. Grilho-Armitage retired the following batter, Chaselyn Mokiao, on a forceout at second base.

In the top of the fourth, with two outs, Brunn plunked Nakano with a 3-0 fastball. Alexis Ahlo-Garcia then launched a towering shot over the left-field fence. The ball crashed into the adjacent construction site’s wooden wall with a thud, and the Warriors were within 3-2.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Brunn fell behind against Nakano, 3-0, then battled back. Nakano lined out to second base. Ahlo-Garcia was ahead in the count, 3-0, but Brunn fired two inside-corner fastballs. Ahlo-Garcia then grounded out to short, ending the inning.

Punahou added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Ho and Hinahara singled to center. Kinney then grounded a single to center, plating Ho for a 4-2 lead.