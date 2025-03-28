Fordham finalizing hire of coach Mike Magpayo

Fordham is finalizing a deal to hire UC Riverside’s Mike Magpayo as its new head basketball coach, ESPN reported today.

Magpayo, 45, coached the Highlanders to a 21-13 record and a berth in the NIT in 2024-25.

Fordham fired Keith Urgo last week after three seasons, including a 12-21 campaign in 2024-25.

Magpayo was the Big West Coach of the Year in 2022-23 and is 89-63 in five seasons at UC Riverside.

He previously was an assistant at UC Riverside (2018-20), Campbell (2014-17) and Columbia (2010-14).