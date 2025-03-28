Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego

The fourth-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team took over first place early in the Big West season with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of No. 11 UC San Diego tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,712 welcomed UH back to the teraflex for the first time in 12 days and watched Hawaii (20-2, 3-0) reach the 20-win mark for the fourth straight season and seventh total under head coach Charlie Wade.

Kristian Titriyski put down a match-high 16 kills and Louis Sakanoko had six of his 13 kills in the third set to lead Hawaii to its 12th sweep of the season and third in the last four matches.

Hawaii is the only undefeated team remaining in the BWC after No. 5 UC Irvine swept No. 1 Long Beach State earlier today.

Anthony Cherfan had 13 kills to lead UC San Diego (16-5, 2-1), which was suffered its first conference loss.

Hawaii starting middle blocker Justin Todd left the match midway through the first set after his left foot landed on the foot of Louis Sakanoko going for a block. He had to be helped off the floor by a teammate but was able to jump and hit a ball between the second and third sets.

UH hit .326 for the match while the Tritons were held to a .181 hitting percentage.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 7 p.m.