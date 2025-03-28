Hawaii’s 6-game win streak snapped at Cal State Northridge

Cal State Northridge amassed 16 hits, including three home runs, and took advantage of five Hawaii errors in a 15-10 baseball victory today at Robert J. Hiegert Stadium on the CSU campus.

The outcome ended the Rainbow Warriors’ six-game winning streak. The ’Bows fell to 18-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big West. The Matadors improved to 6-15 and 3-7.

The ’Bows fell behind early, and played most of the game without head coach Rich Hill. In the first inning, Hill was ejected after seeking an interpretation of a run-scoring balk in the first inning.

Because of UH pitcher Itsuki Takemoto’s unique delivery, Hill appeared to ask for a clarification to relay to Takemoto. Hill said he could not comment on the situation, citing Big West bylaws. After the ejection, Hill walked back to the team hotel, where he listened to ESPN Honolulu’s broadcast of the game.

The Matadors hit two home runs in a five-run first inning. Itsuki Takemoto allowed four more runs in the third as the Matadors expanded their lead to 9-2.

Shunsuke Sakaino’s two-run double against his former team and Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s three-run homer helped the ’Bows close to 9-8 in the fifth. But the Matadors scored three in the bottom of the fifth and, after the ’Bows cut the deficit to 12-10, added thee more runs in the seventh.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

It appeared the ’Bows would escape the seventh-inning threat without surrendering any runs. After Kyle Panganiban singled to left, Trent Abel appeared to be thrown out at the plate for the third out. But an umpire ruled that UH third baseman Draven Nushida impeded with Abel’s sprint from second to home. Abel was awarded the run, extending CSUN’s lead to 13-10. Andrew Becker followed with a two-run homer to right to make it 15-10.

Ryan Halamicek, who gave up eight runs in six innings, earned his first victory to improve to 1-3. Logan Miller earned the seven-out save.

First pitch is 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time for Saturday’s second game of the series.