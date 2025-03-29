Hilo man, 30, arrested in fatal stabbing of 81-year-old woman

An 81-year-old Hilo woman was fatally stabbed allegedly by her 30-year-old neighbor this morning, Hawaii island police said.

According to police, officers responded at 7:22 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive woman with stab wounds to her face at her home on the 200 block of Olu Street. Officers found the victim lying in the driveway with multiple injuries.

“Responding Hawaii Fire Department personnel determined the victim was beyond live-saving measures,” a police news release said. She was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center at 9:57 a.m.

Her identity was not immediately released pending notification of her family.

A witness told police that she saw Brown repeatedly stab the victim then “he turned his attention toward (the witness) and threatened her with the knife before retreating to his property,” police said.

The suspect, identified as Keone Peter Tosie Brown, was discovered hiding along a fence on his adjacent property and was arrested “without incident,” according to police.

Detectives have classified the case as second-degree murder and first-degree terroristic threatening, and the investigation is ongoing. Brown is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Facility.

Police said officers secured Brown’s residence while awaiting a search warrant to gather evidence.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Duane Rapoza Jr. at (808) 961-2383 or at Duane.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov.

The public can also reach the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300, with rewards of up to $1,000 available.