Letter: Create safe space for e-bike derring-do

The other day while I was driving home, a person on an e-bike swerved in front of me, causing me to slam on my brakes. The other drivers and I watched as the rider skillfully swerved between cars.

We all know how dangerous that kind of behavior is for drivers as well as bikers. Is it possible to make e-bikes safer for all?

Can we treat e-biking as a sport like skateboarding, for which we have built numerous skateparks? Is it possible to build a designated paved area for them to ride and pop wheelies, the latter of which was recently banned by the Honolulu City Council? It would keep e-bike riders safe and off the roads.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

