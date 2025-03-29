Letter: Isle lawmakers in wrong on women’s sports bill
I think the late Congresswoman Patsy Mink would have been appalled that Hawaii’s U.S. House representatives voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act banning transgender athletes from women’s sports. It is very hard to reason with. Mink developed and defended Title IX, which led to a boom in women’s sports.
Robin R. Ching
Kapolei
