Letter: Salt Lake stretch needs speed enforcement

Salt Lake Boulevard, specifically the stretch from Puuloa Road to the Salt Lake-Moanalua Library, needs to be added to a list of potential danger zones where cars routinely speed. Numerous Salt Lake residents along this route have had to endure loud, disturbing autos combined with excessive speeding for several years now.

Local legislators and the Honolulu Police Department need to be proactive, not reactive, to avoid tragedy. Drivers also need to show aloha and responsibility to avoid loss of life. At the very least, more HPD officers should be stationed on this route to improve the situation.

Frank Terrazas Jr.

Salt Lake

