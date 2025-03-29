Letter: Sports gambling a bad bet for isle residents

Here we go again, the gamblers are at it. First sports betting, then what? House Bill 1308, which is still alive in the Legislature, would allow the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to regulate sports wagering. But is any kind of gambling healthy for Hawaii?

We have a notably negative history of gambling from plantation times and that continues today with constant travel to Las Vegas. Many people in Hawaii love to gamble. Let it be done where it belongs, not in our homes.

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

