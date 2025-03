Jamie McGaughey batted 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs as the Hawaii softball team beat Cal State Fullerton 11-6 on Friday to end a 12-game losing streak in Fullerton, Calif.

Carys Murakami went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Cierra Yamamoto homered and scored twice for the Rainbow Wahine (19-12, 5-4 Big West).

Hawaii last won in Fullerton on April 14, 2015.