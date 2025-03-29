Hawaii is sole undefeated team in Big West after sweeping UC San Diego

Three matches into the Big West Conference season and fourth-ranked Hawaii is already the lone remaining undefeated team.

It’s not a large sample size, but with only 10 conference games in a six-team league before the Big West tournament, every win matters, just ask No. 1 Long Beach State.

On a night the unanimous top team in the country was swept by UC Irvine at home, the Rainbow Warriors notched their 12th sweep of the season and third in the past four matches with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 victory over No. 11 UC San Diego in front of a SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,712.

Kristian Titriyski put down a match-high 16 kills and Louis Sakanoko added 13 for Hawaii (20-2, 3-0), which secured a fourth straight 20-win season and seventh total under head coach Charlie Wade, who admitted his team was living dangerously early in the match with 13 errors committed.

“It’s that balance between being passionate and cerebral. Really being fully engaged, but at the same time, being aware of the situation,” Wade said. “We’re just trying to win games to get to the end of the season. Every one of those is still up for grabs, obviously, with the seeding and the tournament, but there’s nothing more important than playing UC San Diego (tonight).”

Sakanoko put down six of his 13 kills in the third set, including a back-to-the-net overhead kill shot that wasn’t planned but got the job done.

“I called a ball inside and (setter Tread Rosenthal) didn’t give me the ball inside, so I was like I needed to do something and it worked, so pretty cool,” Sakanoko said.

Adrien Roure added seven kills and four blocks for Hawaii, which was coming off a 12-day layoff since losing to Southern California in the championship match of the Outrigger Invitational.

Despite giving the Tritons more than half of their points in the first set on errors, the Rainbow Warriors turned it up late to take the opening set by four points.

UH used a 7-3 run to close the set, with Roure serving an ace off the head of UCSD’s Leo Pravednikov out of a Tritons timeout to set up set point at 24-20.

“We score at such a high rate that we’re able to win the set, even if going well past our 10 (plus) errors,” Wade said. “Able to win because of when (the points) came to. We played good late and we talk about good turns late from the service line.”

The news wasn’t all good for the home team, however. Starting middle blocker Justin Todd had to be helped off the court by a teammate after coming down on Sakanoko’s foot on a point UH scored to tie the set at 14-all.

Todd originally got back to his feet but then had to sit back down on the Teraflex before he was eventually helped off. He was able to take a hitting attempt during the break between the second and third sets.

Freshman Ofeck Hazan, who began the season as one of Hawaii’s two starting middles, entered the match in Todd’s place and assisted on both of Hawaii’s blocks.

The second set was tied 16-16 when Rosenthal went under the net onto UCSD’s side and saved a ball the Tritons eventually hit out for an error. Kainoa Wade entered as a serving substitute and promptly forced a UCSD overpass that was hammered off the block by Kurt Nusterer for a two-point advantage.

UCSD never got back to even the rest of the set and Hawaii closed it out on a thunderous kill from Sakanoko to go up 2-0.

Finn Kearney smoked Hawaii’s fifth ace of the match out of the media timeout in the third set and UH ended the night hitting .326. Wade added an ace to give UH six total.

“The break I think was much needed for everyone with the loss to USC,” Titriyski said. “Everyone just needed to clear their heads and rethink about everything. Tonight wasn’t easy.”

Anthony Cherfan had 13 kills to lead UC San Diego (16-5, 2-1), which suffered its first conference loss.

The two teams will play again today at 7 p.m.

“(Cherfan) will play better. He hit balls out early,” Wade said. “They were not hitting for their season average because they were hitting balls out. I think without any question they will play better tomorrow.”