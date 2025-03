Scoreboard – March 29, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.

OIA East: Kailua at Moanalua; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kahala Community Park field; Kaiser at Castle. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Pearl City; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Wahiawa Middle School field; Campbell at Waipahu. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kapolei at Kaimuki; Kahuku at Waianae; Waialua at McKinley; Radford at Nanakuli. Games start at 11 a.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 9 a.m.

OIA: Anuenue vs. McKinley, 2 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kailua, 3:15 p.m. Games at Kailua.

JUDO

OIA: Meets at Kaimuki and Kapolei starting at 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field.

ILH Varsity I: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha I-AA, 2 p.m. OIA East: Moanalua at Kaimuki, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Campbell vs. Mililani at Central Oahu Regional Park; Nanakuli vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary School field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kailua at Waialua; Waipahu vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Aiea vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kailua; Moanalua at Kalaheo; Castle vs. Farrington at Kalakaua District Park courts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani; Pearl City vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts; Waipahu at Radford. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 1 p.m.; running events at 2 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Meets at Roosevelt, Moanalua and Mililani starting at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 10 a.m.

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. West 1, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kailua, 11:05 a.m.; Mililani vs. Kalani, 12:10 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Moanalua, 1:15 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA

Friday

Roosevelt 26, Kaimuki 7

Moanalua 58, Farrington 12

ILH

Thursday

Punahou 34, Hawaiian Mission 6

BASEBALL

OIA DIVISION II

Friday

At Kailua District Park field

Farrington 13, Kalaheo 4

W—Paul Hioki Jr.

Leading hitters—Farr: Thomas Nakashima 3 runs; Hioki Jr. 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Keanu Aga 2-5, 2 3bs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Daulton Joel Rodriguez 3-5, 3b, 4 RBIs; Everest Rodriguez 2-3; O-Shen Nakamura 2-3, 2 RBIs. Kalh: Alex O’Brien 2b, 2 RBIs; Patrick Kennedy 3-3, 2b.

MIL

Friday

Kamehameha-Maui 12, Lahainaluna 2, 6 inn.

W—Josiah Kaya-Medeiros.

Leading hitters—KSM: Bransyn Hong 2b; Duke Aloy 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shiloh Gilliland 2-2, 3b; Zaiyah Madamba-Borrozo 2-5, 2 runs; Riley Phillips 3b. Lah: Keaka Keahi-Ng 2b; Chevus Nahooikaika 2b.

King Kekaulike 6, Maui High 4

W—Taydem Hashimoto. S—Kaikanoa Kaahanui.

Leading hitters—KK: Maika Jonick 2-3. Maui: Jerome Kalanui 2-2.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA WEST

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Leilehua def. Waialua 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Pearl City def. Radford 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-11

Boys JV

Waialua def. Leilehua 21-16, 21-18

Radford def. Pearl City 21-10, 21-16

ILH

Thursday

Boys JV I

Punahou-Gold def. Kamehameha-White 25-15, 25-19

MIL

Friday

Boys Varsity

Lanai def. Molokai 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14

TENNIS

PACWEST WOMEN

Friday

At Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Academy of Art 6, Chaminade 0

Singles

No. 16 Amelija Supulniece def. Berylin Lau 6-0, 6-0

No. 63 Estelle Najean def. Kirra Carvalho 6-0, 6-0

Stefani Georgieva (AA) def. Isabella/ Minaudo 6-1, 6-1

Georgiana Parr (AA) def. Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-0

Maddie Morrow def. Carine Bleasdell 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-6

Doubles

Supulniece/Georgieva def. Lau/Carvalho 6-1

Parr/Najean def. Minaudo/Buttery 6-0

PACWEST MEN

Thursday

At Kailua Racquet Club

No. 44 Hawaii Hilo 4, Hawaii Pacific 2

Singles

Jaime Paquet (Hilo) def. Mile Matic (HPU) 6-4, 6-2

Adam Vasir (HPU) def. Filippo Di Perna (Hilo) 6-4, 6-2

Finnegan Heber (Hilo) led Agustin Gentile (HPU) 4-6, 7-6 (3), 3-1, unfinished

Sergi Tintore (Hilo) def. Yannick Heitzeberg (HPU) 6-4, 6-2

Yu Jhe Du (Hilo) def. Jon William (HPU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Iori Furuhata (Hilo) def. Arthur Pery (HPU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles

Jakub Beran/Heitzeberg (HPU) def. Paquet/Furuhata (Hilo) 6-1

Heber/Matic (HPU) def. Gentile/Coby Agustin (Hilo) 6-1

Di Perna/Du (Hilo) led Vasir/Karlstad (HPU) 5-1, unfinished