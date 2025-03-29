Rainbows land 7-foot transfer from Utah State

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has landed a “Big Fish.”

Isaac “Big Fish” Johnson, a 7-foot, 230-pound center, said he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

Johnson is transferring from Utah State, where he played in 65 games, starting 43, the past two seasons. He will join the ’Bows in June, and have one season of NCAA eligibility remaining.

“First off, I like the coaching staff,” Johnson said of his decision. “These coaches seem like they want to develop players. … The confidence they have in me and my game, and what I can bring to the University of Hawaii and to the program, is a really stick-out to me. They seem like really good guys.”

Johnson will be reunited with Tanner Cuff, a 6-7 wing who is transferring from the University of Evansville. Johnson and Cuff were teammates at American Fork High in Utah. As a high school senior, Johnson earned a 4-star rating and was ranked as the No. 53 prospect in the ESPN top 100.

Johnson committed to Oregon as an American Fork senior in 2019. That summer he began serving a two-year church mission in Columbus, Ohio. “It was during COVID, so it was difficult,” Johnson said. “It was interesting. It taught me a lot. I’m grateful I did it.”

After a freshman year at Oregon, he transferred to Utah State. He redshirted in 2022-23, then started in 31 of 35 games for the Aggies the following season. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while connecting on 34.2% of his 3s. He scored 19 points against TCU in the opening round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

It was from that game where his “Big Fish” nickname that he had since junior high gained popularity. The local Arctic Circle, a burger restaurant with 71 franchises in seven states, named a Swedish Fish-flavored concoction the “Big Fish Milkshake.”

Despite appearing in 30 games (starting 12) this past season, Johnson’s role diminished under his third USU head coach in three years. In entering the portal, he sought a program where he would have a more valued role.

Johnson’s pledge to UH will be his second biggest commitment this year. June 6 is the wedding day for Johnson and Audrah Radford, an outside hitter for Utah State’s women’s volleyball team.