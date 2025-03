Television and radio – March 29, 2025

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Xfinity Marine Corps 250 11 a.m. CW NA/93 2

BASEBALL: MLB

Angels at White Sox 8:10 a.m. FCSNSC 31/228 82*

Twins at Cardinals 8:15 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Braves at Padres 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3

Tigers at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Stanford at Virginia 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Oklahoma at Alabama 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Auburn at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Washington at Rutgers 10 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

BASKETBALL: NBA

Celtics at Spurs 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Lakers at Grizzlies 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

BASKETBALL: NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT, REGIONAL FINALS

Florida vs. Texas Tech 12:09 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Duke vs. Alabama 2:49 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

BASKETBALL: NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT, REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

TCU vs. Notre Dame 7 a.m. KITV 4 4

Texas vs. Tennessee 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4

Connecticut vs. Oklahoma 11:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

USC vs. Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: NCAA MEN’S DIVISION II, CHAMPIONSHIP

CS Dominguez Hills vs. Nova Southeastern 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

BASKETBALL: NJCAA MEN’S DIVISION I, CHAMPIONSHIP

Connors State vs. Trinity Valley 8 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

BOXING

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FIGURE SKATING: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Free Dance 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades 10 a.m. KHON 3 3

GOLF

PGA: Houston Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Houston Open 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Champion: Galleri Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: Ford Championship noon GOLF 30/216 86

DP: Indian Open 8:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Sabres at Flyers 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Maple Leafs at Kings 1 p.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Bruins at Red Wings 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

HOCKEY: NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT, REGIONAL FINALS

Boston University vs. Cornell 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Western Michigan vs. UMass 12:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night prelims 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

UFC Fight Night 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

MOTORCYCLES

Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Sprint 9:55 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

SNOWBOARDING

Shaun White Snow League 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8

SOCCER

Italian women: Roma vs Fiorentina 3:55 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

French: Reims vs. Olympique Marseille 5:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

NWSL: Orlando vs. San Diego 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Italian: Juventus vs. Genoa 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

French: Saint-Etienne vs. PSG 7:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

French: Monaco vs. Nice 9:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOFTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL

ILH: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

OIA East: Kaiser vs. Kalani 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Miami Open 6:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE MEN

UC San Diego at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89

VOLLEYBALL: WOMEN’S LEAGUE ONE VOLLEYBALL

Austin vs. Madison 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

SUNDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

NHRA Pomona 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at White Sox 8:10 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Braves at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

USC at Indiana 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

California at Louisville 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Texas at Missouri 8 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

BASKETBALL: NBA

Clippers at Cavaliers 9:30 a.m. FCSNSC 31/228 82*

Trail Blazers at Knicks noon NBATV NA/242 NA

Rockets at Suns 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BASKETBALL: NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT, REGIONAL FINALS

Houston vs. Tennessee 8:20 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Auburn vs. Michigan State 11:05 a.m. KGMB 7 7

BASKETBALL: NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT, REGIONAL FINALS

South Carolina vs. Duke 7 a.m. KITV 4 4

UCLA vs. LSU 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

GOLF

DP: Indian Open (continued) midnight GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Houston Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Houston Open 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Champion: Galleri Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: Ford Championship noon GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Canadiens at Panthers 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Sharks at Kings 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

PICKLEBALL

Red Rock Open, championships 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

SOCCER

French: Toulouse vs. Brest 2:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Italian women: Inter Milan vs. Juventus 3:55 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

French: Le Havre vs. Nantes 5:05 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

MLS: St. Louis vs. Austin 8 a.m. KHON 3 3

French: Lille vs. Lens 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

NWSL: Chicago vs. Racing Louisville 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

NWSL: Angel City vs. Seattle 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Miami Open 6:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

San Diego Mojo at Vegas Thrill 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Brewers at Yankees 7:05 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NCAA men’s D-II bkb: CS Domg. Hills vs. Nova SE 9 a.m. 1500-AM

NCAA men’s basketball: Florida vs. Texas Tech 12:09 p.m. 1500-AM

College baseball: Hawaii at Cal State Northridge 1:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NBA: Lakers at Grizzlies 2 p.m. 990-AM

MLB: Tigers at Dodgers (joined in progress after NBA) 990-AM

NCAA men’s basketball: Duke vs. Alabama 2:49 p.m. 1500-AM

Men’s volleyball: UC San Diego at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

SUNDAY

TIME STATION

NCAA men’s basketball: Houston vs. Tennessee 8:20 a.m. 1500-AM

College baseball: Hawaii at Cal State Northridge 10 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NCAA men’s basketball: Auburn vs. Michigan St. 11:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Braves at Padres 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM