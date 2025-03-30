Honolulu firefighters airlift 2 hikers from separate trails

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted two hikers in distress today, one from Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai and the other from Diamond Head Crater trail.

HFD received a 911 call at 7:37 a.m. reporting that a teenage boy fell on the Koko Crater Trail and was unable to safely descend the path on his own.

Firefighters hiked up the trail on foot and reached the teen at 8:03 a.m. He was airlifted to a landing zone and transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 8:27 a.m.

At 2:44 p.m., rescue personnel responded to a call reporting that a woman in her 40s had become ill and was unable to descend the Diamond Head Crater trail in Kahala.

HFD rescuers reached the hiker at 3:07 p.m., conducted a medical assessment and provided basic medical care before airlifting her to a landing zone. She was transferred to EMS at 3:30 p.m.