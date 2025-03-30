Japan to give crypto assets legal status as financial products, Nikkei says

TOKYO >> Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to revise the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to give crypto assets a legal status as financial products, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday, without citing sources.

As part of the move, crypto assets will be put under insider trading restrictions that prohibit buying and selling based on undisclosed internal information, the Nikkei said.

The FSA will submit a bill to parliament as early as 2026 to amend the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the paper said.