Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 30, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Japan to give crypto assets legal status as financial products, Nikkei says

By Reuters

Today

Business

TOKYO >> Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to revise the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to give crypto assets a legal status as financial products, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday, without citing sources.

As part of the move, crypto assets will be put under insider trading restrictions that prohibit buying and selling based on undisclosed internal information, the Nikkei said.

The FSA will submit a bill to parliament as early as 2026 to amend the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the paper said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide