Protestor arrested at Tesla rally in Waikiki

By Star-Advertiser staff

Maximo Ramos Arango was arrested for third degree assault Sunday at the Tesla showroom in Waikiki.

A man was arrested today at a Tesla showroom in Waikiki during a rally against Tesla that drew a crowd of around 200 people.

Honolulu police said they arrested Maximo Ramos Arango at around 12:50 p.m. for third-degree assault.

The rally was advertised as “protesting against Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” according to the event’s flier.

However, there were crowds of both anti- and pro-Trump protestors.

No more information about what caused the arrest was available.

