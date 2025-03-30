Letter: Hawaii can secede, become Canadian

I read with interest the front-page story on why Canadians are canceling their trips to Hawaii (“Canadians cite Trump in canceling trips,” Star-Advertiser, March 20). Yes, Hawaii is indeed a blue state, but we residents are nevertheless a part of the United States, whose current president has shown great disrespect for our closest allies, including Canada. Who can blame Canadians for wanting to avoid the United States?

What is the solution? We, the people of Hawaii, should think seriously of becoming part of Canada. Hawaii and Canada have much that unites us: a strong historical connection to Great Britain, spectacular natural beauty, and a multi-ethnic, multicultural society that we take pride in, just for starters.

Hawaii would certainly be Canada’s smallest province, but as part of this great Northern Country, we would no longer alienate Canadian tourists, who are not only generous with their dollars (whether Canadian or U.S.), but also wonderful people.

Lynne Johnson

Makiki

