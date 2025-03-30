Letter: Pearl Harbor update brings nuclear risk

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kevin Knodell’s recent article highlights the significance of Dry Dock 5 at Pearl Harbor, but omits a critical detail: this facility is set to host the U.S. Navy’s most lethal nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed submarines (“‘An emphasis on lethality,’” Star-Advertiser, March 23).

This will likely transform Hawaii’s role in the U.S. nuclear arsenal by accommodating Ohio-class and, eventually, Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, each capable of carrying Trident missiles with multiple nuclear warheads.

The detonation of even a single modern warhead could result in millions of deaths and potentially trigger a nuclear winter, devastating the global biosphere.

An accident on such a submarine near Pearl Harbor would be catastrophic and could cause widespread contamination across Hawaii. Hawaii’s residents were not consulted about housing nuclear-armed submarines in Honolulu. Please do not whitewash or sugarcoat the dangers associated with housing these submarines in our community.

Lynda Williams

Hilo

