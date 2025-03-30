Letter: Talks of takeover weaken alliances

Regarding the Star-Advertiser’s articles on world reactions to discourse surrounding the incorporation of territories and countries into the United States, I wonder exactly how many former allies will regroup and form alliances with other countries.

Government policies are alienating our partners like Canada and Mexico. As the government dramatically diminishes, how does the president plan to carry out his aggressive agenda? Proclamations pour out of the White House and many are subsequently rescinded or challenged. The U.S. and world economies are rudderless, and this bodes poorly for every country.

Constance Oliva

Kailua

