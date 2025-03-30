Letter: UH sports telecasts should be free

Reading a recent letter about sports broadcasts hit a raw nerve for me also (“Televised UH sports should be free to all,” Star-Advertiser, March 12). I loved watching many of the University of Hawaii games, but after paying exorbitant cable fees for a couple years, I got fed up. I’m on a fixed income, so when I was presented with the fact my cable bill was going up an additional $110 a month to reach more than $250, I had to cancel.

It’s pretty sad that UH is so money hungry it would cut off so many people in the islands from enjoying watching our local sports teams compete. Having one cable company monopolize UH games should be illegal since we all pay in subsidizing UH in one way or another.

Come on, UH and our representatives, let’s get free telecasts back so we can all enjoy our local teams.

Chuck Dozier

Kailua

