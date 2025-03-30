Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 30, 2025 72° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Work together to save government benefits

Today Last updated 12:58 a.m.

I am writing on behalf of the Hawaii Alliance for Retired Americans representing retirees from both the public and private sectors. These workers have devoted their working years to help build and make Hawaii and our country a better place to live. We willingly contributed our full share of premiums to support our Social Security and Medicare programs. Along with approximately 70 million people, we are now beneficiaries who are receiving Social Security benefits, survivors’ benefits and disability benefits.

With the adoption of the recent federal government budget, and substantial trillion-dollar cuts projected, we are very concerned that these life-supporting programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be cut, adversely affecting the lives of retirees and their families.

We want to work with other organizations to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. In unity we have strength, especially when we believe that our cause is right.

Ann Ebesuno

President, Hawaii Alliance for Retired Americans

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

* Required field

Dear Editor,

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide