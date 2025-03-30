Letter: Work together to save government benefits

I am writing on behalf of the Hawaii Alliance for Retired Americans representing retirees from both the public and private sectors. These workers have devoted their working years to help build and make Hawaii and our country a better place to live. We willingly contributed our full share of premiums to support our Social Security and Medicare programs. Along with approximately 70 million people, we are now beneficiaries who are receiving Social Security benefits, survivors’ benefits and disability benefits.

With the adoption of the recent federal government budget, and substantial trillion-dollar cuts projected, we are very concerned that these life-supporting programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be cut, adversely affecting the lives of retirees and their families.

We want to work with other organizations to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. In unity we have strength, especially when we believe that our cause is right.

Ann Ebesuno

President, Hawaii Alliance for Retired Americans

