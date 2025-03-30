Opihi pickers cited for illegal activity in Pupukea district

An anonymous tip to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement led to citations being issued to two opihi pickers for illegal activities in the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District, located on Oahu’s North Shore.

Conservation officers on Wednesday responded to a report of two men collecting opihi at the southern end of the Pupukea MLCD. Upon arrival, officers approached the individuals, a 53-year-old Wahiawa resident and 65-year-old Ewa Beach man, and found them in possession of 235 pieces of opihi, according to a DLNR news release.

The opihi were within legal size limits, but DLNR noted the collection of any mollusk, including seashells and opihi, is prohibited within the boundaries of the Pupukea MLCD. The district, established as a protected area, is subject to strict regulations aimed at preserving marine life and ensuring the sustainability of aquatic resources.

Both men were issued citations for violating Hawaii Administrative Rules relating to prohibited activities within the Pupukea MLCD. They are scheduled to appear May 13 in Wahiawa District Court to face petty misdemeanor charges.

“Activities in marine protected areas throughout the state, including the Pupu­kea MLCD, are highly restrictive to protect aquatic resources,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said in the news release issued Friday. “These areas have signs posted informing people of these restrictions. We remind everyone to follow the rules and restrictions to avoid being cited or arrested.”

The Pupukea MLCD was established in 1983 as part of the state’s Marine Life Conservation District Program to provide the highest level of protection for marine life, with regulations designed to allow fish and other aquatic species to grow larger and produce more offspring. “This, in turn, can lead to a ‘spillover effect’ that benefits adjacent areas,” the release said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The boundary of the Pupukea MLCD stretches from the southern edge of Waimea Bay, extending northward past the popular Sharks Cove.