David Shapiro: Council chair presses to keep inflated paychecks coming

Honolulu City Council members, having just filled their pockets with piggish 64% raises that took their pay from $69,000 to $113,000, now are conniving to stick around longer to enjoy their booty.

Council Chair Tommy Waters engineered the pay raises by falsely arguing before the city Salary Commission — largely appointed by the Council — that Council members, traditionally considered part-time, are actually full-time employees. Then he refused to allow a vote on a resolution by several members to reject the big raises.

Now Waters is pushing the city Charter Commission to eliminate or loosen popular term limits that restrict the mayor and Council members to two consecutive four-year terms. Council terms are staggered so at least four of the nine members have a term of experience.

“It takes four years just for us to learn how to do this job,” Waters complained to the commission.” By the time our term is up, we just got the job going, and I’m sure the mayor and other elected officials will tell you that that’s not enough time. … So, something to consider: term limits.”

Honolulu voters have made clear on several occasions they strongly disagree, expressing again and again that they like term limits a lot and want more rather than less.

In 1992, voters enacted the current term limits for the mayor and Council by margins of about 60% to 30%. By a similar majority, voters rejected a proposed 2006 Charter amendment to either end Council term limits or add a third term. Yet another attempt in 2016 to add a third term was again voted down 60% to 34%.

Public opinion polls have shown that voters by the same overwhelming margins want to extend term limits to state legislators, the only major elected officials still unlimited.

Then there’s the eyeball test; I can’t recall a single instance of people clamoring for a term-limited elected official to stay on.

Did voters crave more of former Council members like Romy Cachola, Ernie Martin, Ann Kobayashi, Ikaika Anderson, Stanley Chang, Joey Manahan or Rod Tam? Or, for that matter, Govs. David Ige and Linda Lingle or Mayors Kirk Caldwell and Jeremy Harris?

To the contrary, most voters are grateful for term limits as the only way to get rid of lackluster leaders kept in office by big-money special interests.

The Charter Commission will lose much credibility if it backs another attempt by self-interested politicians to undo what voters clearly want.

This issue has been settled decisively by voters in multiple ballot tests over three decades. Waters’ only slim chance for a different result would be enlisting high-priced PR support from special-interest PACs.

Tone-deafness to public wishes by elected officials is what feeds the anger with government that causes much of the electorate to cheer as Donald Trump dynamites Washington.

Waters and his colleagues are building a legacy of devoting their best energy and political capital to serving themselves ahead of their constituents.

Greedy pay raises that disgust a financially struggling community and repeated disrespect of unmistakably clear sentiment on term limits push us closer to an encroaching age of post-democracy.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.