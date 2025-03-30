Dave Reardon: Ex-Hawaii guard Mark Campbell still guiding NCAA team to success

March Madness is short of underdog stories in both tournaments this year. The TCU women might be the best, despite a gaudy 34-3 overall record after beating Notre Dame 71-62 on Saturday for a program-first ticket to the Elite Eight.

The Horned Frogs are a No. 2 regional seed but were six- to eight-point underdogs against the No. 3 seed Fighting Irish — a team TCU beat 76-68 in November. I’m guessing the smart money got a lot smarter Saturday.

To appreciate this as a Cinderella story we’ve got to accept that great players don’t come out of nowhere, they come from the portal, and it’s legal for a big chunk of change to be involved. You’ve also got to forget about or at least put on pause one shining moment and the clock striking midnight stuff.

Instead look at a calendar, the kind with two years on it.

After going 8-23 for a third losing season in a row, TCU hired former University of Hawaii guard Mark Campbell as its coach on March 21, 2023. Campbell had just been named Big Sky Coach of the Year for his work at Sacramento State.

The Frogs were so lacking that Campbell held an open tryout. But he also knew how to work the transfer portal and TCU had supporters willing to pay NIL costs for some high-level talent.

Sedona Prince, a 6-foot-7 center, came from Oregon, where Campbell had coached her as an assistant. With Prince leading the Frogs in scoring and rebounding they went 21-12 in the 2023-24 season, including a first-round WBIT win.

Then Campbell got Hailey Van Lith, the starting point guard at LSU last season, via the portal. Before one year at LSU, Van Lith had starred at Louisville, but she was most noted for some kind of beef with Caitlin Clark that everyone in the world knew about — except for Van Lith and Clark.

Campbell, Van Lith, Prince and the rest of the Frogs won just about everything you could in the Big 12 this season, so their success in the tourney should be no surprise.

It’s that old story about an overnight success years in the making — especially when considering Campbell, who turned 45 last week.

Now, he is not allowed to, of course, but Campbell still wins without shooting the ball.

UH fans often complained when he passed up open shots 24 years ago. But his teammates loved him for it, as did his coach, Riley Wallace — most of the time.

“I’ve been waiting for this guard my whole career,” Wallace said in 2001. “A guard who doesn’t throw some wild jumper at the end (of the possession). He makes the defense think he’s going to shoot and he gets it to an open guy. … I just wish he’d look for his own shot a little more.”

Still, Campbell was the perfect addition to an NCAA Tournament team that included gunners galore: Carl English, Predrag Savovic and Mike McIntyre among them.

“We’ve got scorers out here,” Campbell told me after a 60-58 win over Northwestern State in 2001 in which he took four shots and made one. “I don’t need to score. I’m just here to keep the defense honest.”

Campbell had just driven the lane and found Haim Shimonovich for an open layup. It was Campbell’s eighth assist, with no turnovers.

Campbell’s coach-on-the-floor style helped the ’Bows to a return trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2002, and he was captain of the squad that won a game in the 2003 NIT.

“My game is to make the other four guys on the court better,” Campbell said during his UH playing days.

Now he’s done that for an entire program, setting TCU up for a shot at the Final Four.