Hawaii softball rallies for split at Fullerton

Liliana Thomas’ two-run double highlighted a five-run top of the seventh inning as the Hawaii softball team beat Cal State Fullerton 6-2 to salvage a split Saturday in Fullerton, Calif.

Thomas’ hit to center scored Izabella Martinez and Larissa Goshi and put the Rainbow Wahine ahead 3-2. Amelia Fidge added an RBI single and Chloe Borges had a two-run single.

Addison Kostrencich pitched a five-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts for Hawaii.

In the first game, Eva Hurtado pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts as Cal State Fullerton beat Hawaii 5-0.

The Rainbow Wahine moved to 20-13, 6-5 Big West; while the Titans went to 20-14, 7-5.

Ostrowski breaks UH’s 100 free record

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hawaii’s Karol Ostrowski broke his own school record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 42.31 on Saturday at the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Wash.

Ostrowski, a senior from Strachoin, Poland, finished second in Heat No. 3 of the preliminaries. He finished 36th of 65 swimmers and did not advance to the 100 freestyle final.

Ostrowski set the previous record of 42.43 last March at the Georgia Last Chance Meet.

No. 4 UH water polo team topples UC Davis

Ema Vernoux scored four goals, and Roni Perlman and Morgan Rios each added three as the No. 4 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 16 UC Davis 17-10 on Saturday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Bernadette Doyle finished with three assists and Daisy Logtens made nine saves for the Rainbow Wahine (15-3, 4-0 Big West). Hawaii went 6-for-6 on penalty shots.

Gianna Nocetti had three goals for the Aggies (12-12, 2-2).