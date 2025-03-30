Fast-starting No. 3 Campbell tops No. 1 Mililani in OIA softball

Third-ranked Campbell scored eight runs in the first two innings and hung on for a 14-10 win over top-ranked Mililani on Saturday morning at the Sabers’ field.

The Lady Sabers (13-3-2 overall) moved into a first-place tie with the Lady Trojans at 5-1 in the OIA West. It was the first loss for Mililani, now 19-1-1 overall, since March 16, 2024. That defeat also came at the hands of Campbell. Mililani then won 13 games in a row, including a 3-2 win over the Sabers in the state semifinals and a 14-1 rout of Kamehameha in the championship game.

On a scorching-hot day in Ewa Beach, Campbell’s bats were equally en fuego. Campbell had 13 hits and benefited from 11 walks issued by three Mililani pitchers. That was a plus for freshman starting pitcher Lily Perreira, who withstood a hellacious first inning by the Trojans, who socked three home runs after Campbell had taken a 5-0 lead in the top of the inning.

All three homers were deep line drives that gapped forever on a field with no outfield fence.

Perreira retired seven batters in a row, allowed a walk and a single in the third, then retired the next four batters. During that same stretch, the Sabers opened a 10-5 lead and never trailed again. Perreira is the daughter of David Perreira, former head coach and current hitting coach of the Sabers.

“When my dad coached Campbell, I was just born. Actually, I don’t think I was even born yet,” she said.

She is correct. David Perreira guided the Sabers to the 2010 state crown. Current head coach Michael “Shag” Hermosura later led Campbell to state titles in 2015, ’16, ’17 and ’23.

Lily Perreira’s control and poise belied her age.

“Today, it was mainly my mentality and I just telling myself, you got it. It was important to keep my attitude and energy up,” she said. “The second time through the lineup, I told myself, OK, I know where they can hit now. Just hit your spots. Make adjustments and play ball. I hear my teammates encouraging me and always picking me up when I’m down.”

Campbell plays at Leilehua on Tuesday. Mililani plays at Nanakuli on Thursday.

When the teams met on March 4 at McKinley’s Tiger Stadium, the Trojans won 13-5. Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano started for Campbell and went four innings, allowing 10 runs. Perreira pitched the final three innings, permitting two earned runs. This was her longest stint in OIA play by far.

She surrendered eight earned runs on 13 hits, walking four. However, she became the first opposing hurler to string together three scoreless innings against Mililani in league play.

Because Mililani’s home field dugout is still being renovated, the game was moved to Campbell with the Trojans designated as the home team. Mililani starting pitcher Hinano Bautista had a near-perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. Her only out was a towering 250-foot fly ball to right center.

She struggled in the circle, however, allowing 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks in three innings. She struck out one. Mililani coach Rose Antonio was not happy with the strike zone.

“When you’ve got an umpire calling the way he called the game, it’s kind of difficult, but it’s all good,” she said. “Tiny strike zone.”

Campbell opened the game with a five-run first inning. Fuentes-Arellano belted a one-out solo home run.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Skylynne Gonzalez walked, forcing in Sophia Alo from third base.

With two outs, Keyra Fuller walked, forcing in Nanea Pantastico from third base for a 3-0 lead.

Shyla Gabrillo then singled to center, scoring courtesy runner Sophie Angeles and Gonzalez for a 5-0 cushion.

That lead lasted mere minutes. Kahiau Aina led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer to right.

With one out and two runners on base, Bautista launched a three-run shot to right field, scoring standing up.

Her sophomore classmate, Emma Parker, then homered to left center to tie the game at 5.

Campbell added three more runs in the top of the second frame.

Fuentes-Arellano led off with a walk, stole second base and came home on a single by Alo. After Pantastico and Malama walked to load the bases, Taileen Aso‘au’s sacrifice fly to center scored Alo from third base for a 7-5 Campbell lead.

Gonzalez then singled to right, bringing Pantastico home for a three-run edge.

The Sabers tacked on two runs in the top of the third. Kayla Whaley led off with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Fuentes-Arellano walked and Whaley stole third base on ball four. Whaley scored on another wild pitch.

Alo followed with a single. With Fuentes-Arellano at third base and one out, Malama sent a sacrifice fly to left, plating Fuentes-Arellano for 10-5 Campbell lead.

Mililani scored twice in the bottom of the fifth. Kamryn Aoki led off with a double to left, and Ori Mailo walked. Makanalei Watkins-Villegas laid down a bunt, but Perreira’s throw to first was off target, allowing Aoki and Mailo to score. That cut the lead to 10-7.

Bautista then launched the longest fly out of the day, a 250-footer to right center that was hauled in by Fuentes-Arellano.

With the help of two Mililani errors, the Sabers added four insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Pinch hitter Dalexy Sanchez socked an RBI triple and Shyla Gabrillo socked a run-scoring single.

Gabrillo then singled to center, scoring Sanchez for a 13-7 lead.

With the bases loaded, Alo’s sacrifice fly to left brought Whaley home for a 14-7 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Mailo walked, Watkins-Villegas singled and Bautista bunted for a single to load the bases. Parker doubled to left, scoring Mailo and Watkins-Villegas.

Lana Nakayama’s soft liner behind the second-base bag was snagged by Pantastico, the shortstop. She stepped on the base to double off the baserunner, Parker.

Aubri Nakashima’s single to center brought Bautista home from third base, but pinch hitter Tayah Lyons lined out to second to end the game.

—

ILH

Saturday

Varsity I

At Mid-Pacific

Maryknoll 8, Mid-Pacific 5

W—Kasi Cruz.

Leading hitters—Mary: Sheyzhelle Iokia HR, 2 runs; Palehua Silva HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Cruz 2-4; Kaiya Miller HR, 2 RBIs; Ciana Kamisato 2b. MPI: Tara Gojo 2-4, 2b; Chloe Tepraseuth 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kristie Kagawa 2-3; Aly Umemoto 2b, 2 RBIs; Paige Maeda 2b.

At McKinley

Punahou 8, ‘Iolani 3

W—Paige Brunn.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 3-4, 2 2bs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hinahara 2 RBIs; Sydney Capello 2 runs; Chase Mokiao 2-3; Austen Kinney 2b. Iol: Maia Matsumoto 2-3, 2b; Lexi Hiraoka 2b; Lexi Muramoto 2b; Natalie Ching 2b.

ILH Varsity II

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha I-AA 18, Sacred Hearts 8, 5 inn.

W—Sierra Ha’o (four innings, one unearned run, five strikeouts).

Leading hitters—KS: Kally Adachi 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Auli’i Chong 3-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Ha’o 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Jaylee Penitani 2-4; Aariah Goo 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Logan Oda-Bunag 3-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs; Gabby Ho 2-3, 2 RBIs; Hanu Antone 2 runs; Claire Hutchison 2-2, 2 runs; Jaslyn Nishimura 2 runs. SHA: Destiny Tautofi 2-3, 2b; Melina Cudiamat 2 RBIs; Kaitlyn Miranda 3b, 3 RBIs; Chloe Woffert 2 runs.

OIA EAST

Saturday

At Kaimuki

Moanalua 17, Kaimuki 1, 4 inn.

W—Harper Fukuda.

Leading hitters— Moan: Alia Anzai 2-4, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Kaylah Sato 2 runs; Hunter Jackson 2-2, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Ava Atagi 3 runs; Emily Tome 3-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Koiau Ledward 2-3, 3 RBIs; Kenani Kido 2b. Kaim: Monmon Aikau 2b.

OIA WEST

Saturday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Campbell 14, Mililani 10

W—Lily Perreira.

Leading hitters—Camp: Kayla Whaley 2-5, 2 runs; Sophia Alo 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano 2-3, HR, 3 runs; Nanea Pantastico 2 runs; Skylynne Gonzalez 2 RBIs; Shyla Gabrillo 3-5, 3 RBIs; Dalexy Sanchez 3b; Kaira Sakai 3b. Mil: Kahiau Aina 2-4, HR; Ori Mailo 3 runs; Hinano Bautista 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Emma Parker 4-4, 2 2bs, HR, 3 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 2b; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 2b.

At Kaala Elementary School field

Leilehua 12, Nanakuli 6

W—Ciara Fortuno.

Leading hitters—Lei: Fortuno 2b, 2 RBIs; Breeann Leong 3 runs; Isabella Mercado 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shaleea Ancheta-Ballesteros 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Arria Vierra 2-4, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Nevaeh Makaniole 2-4, 2b. Nan: Jenna Ku 2-4, 2b, HR; Kailey Naehu 2-4, 2b; Malia Felisi-Enriquez 2b, 2 RBIs; Keani Naehu 2-4; Jhanz Kaawa-Kawai 2b.

OIA DIVISION II

Saturday

At Waialua

Kailua 14, Waialua 3, 5 inn.

W—Harmony Kamalani.

Leading hitters— Kail: Mahealani Alayon 2 runs; Caydence Kauhi 4-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kailee Kalama 2 runs; Keahi Kamakea 2-3, 2 RBIs; Kamalani 2-4, 2b; Shannon Inere 3b. Wail: Harlee Dicion 2b.

At Lanakila District Park field

Farrington 29, Waipahu 28

W—Rosearie Misioka.

Leading hitters— Farr: Trinity Lasit 6 runs; Shaenna Auld 4 runs; Manaea Emelio 3-5, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Misioka 3-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Elizah Kraemer 2 runs; Kristy Killion 3 runs; Chloe Seei 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Avah-Winona Tuupoina 2b, 3 RBIs; Lanora Lafaele 2-5, 2 runs. Waip: Chloe Sercena 3-6, 4 runs; Manalani Spencer 2-4, 5 runs; Chloe Pastor 4-6, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Haylee Ah Keni 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Marion Nelson 3-3, 2b, 5 runs, 2 RBIs; Arianna Matavao 3-6, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs; Amy Bjanjan 4-5, 3b, 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Shanelle Basuel 4-6, 2 RBIs; Emma Directo 2b, 3 runs.

At Hauula Playground field

Aiea 12, Kahuku 0, 5 inn.

W—Taja Souza.