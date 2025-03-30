Fast-starting No. 3 Campbell tops No. 1 Mililani in OIA softball

Third-ranked Campbell scored eight runs in the first two innings and hung on for a 14-10 win over top-ranked Mililani on Saturday morning at the Sabers’ field.
The Lady Sabers (13-3-2 overall) moved into a first-place tie with the Lady Trojans at 5-1 in the OIA West. It was the first loss for Mililani, now 19-1-1 overall, since March 16, 2024. That defeat also came at the hands of Campbell. Mililani then won 13 games in a row, including a 3-2 win over the Sabers in the state semifinals and a 14-1 rout of Kamehameha in the championship game.
On a scorching-hot day in Ewa Beach, Campbell’s bats were equally en fuego. Campbell had 13 hits and benefited from 11 walks issued by three Mililani pitchers. That was a plus for freshman starting pitcher Lily Perreira, who withstood a hellacious first inning by the Trojans, who socked three home runs after Campbell had taken a 5-0 lead in the top of the inning.
All three homers were deep line drives that gapped forever on a field with no outfield fence.
Perreira retired seven batters in a row, allowed a walk and a single in the third, then retired the next four batters. During that same stretch, the Sabers opened a 10-5 lead and never trailed again. Perreira is the daughter of David Perreira, former head coach and current hitting coach of the Sabers.
“When my dad coached Campbell, I was just born. Actually, I don’t think I was even born yet,” she said.
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
She is correct. David Perreira guided the Sabers to the 2010 state crown. Current head coach Michael “Shag” Hermosura later led Campbell to state titles in 2015, ’16, ’17 and ’23.
Lily Perreira’s control and poise belied her age.
“Today, it was mainly my mentality and I just telling myself, you got it. It was important to keep my attitude and energy up,” she said. “The second time through the lineup, I told myself, OK, I know where they can hit now. Just hit your spots. Make adjustments and play ball. I hear my teammates encouraging me and always picking me up when I’m down.”
When the teams met on March 4 at McKinley’s Tiger Stadium, the Trojans won 13-5. Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano started for Campbell and went four innings, allowing 10 runs. Perreira pitched the final three innings, permitting two earned runs. This was her longest stint in OIA play by far.
She surrendered eight earned runs on 13 hits, walking four. However, she became the first opposing hurler to string together three scoreless innings against Mililani in league play.
Because Mililani’s home field dugout is still being renovated, the game was moved to Campbell with the Trojans designated as the home team. Mililani starting pitcher Hinano Bautista had a near-perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. Her only out was a towering 250-foot fly ball to right center.
She struggled in the circle, however, allowing 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks in three innings. She struck out one. Mililani coach Rose Antonio was not happy with the strike zone.
“When you’ve got an umpire calling the way he called the game, it’s kind of difficult, but it’s all good,” she said. “Tiny strike zone.”
Campbell opened the game with a five-run first inning. Fuentes-Arellano belted a one-out solo home run.
That lead lasted mere minutes. Kahiau Aina led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer to right.
With one out and two runners on base, Bautista launched a three-run shot to right field, scoring standing up.
Her sophomore classmate, Emma Parker, then homered to left center to tie the game at 5.
Campbell added three more runs in the top of the second frame.