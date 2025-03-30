Player of the Year Zion White rocked the rim for Punahou

The 2024-25 boys basketball title chase was equal parts mystery and vast parity.

In the end, a new champion emerged, ousting defending three-time defending state champion Saint Louis. When coaches and media submitted their ballots for the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball All-State selections, it was Zion White of state champion Punahou as Player of the Year.

“I’m definitely excited about it. There’s a bunch of great players out there. Real dogs out there. I’m very thankful for the opportunities that God presents me with,” said White, a 6-foot-5 sophomore. “I’m going to celebrate it with my family, then get back to work. We’ve got two more years to come back and do the same exact thing.”

White was whatever the Buffanblu needed him to be all season long. Rebounder. Shot blocker. On-ball defender. His role as a huge weapon on that end was no surprise. The panel also voted White to the top honor as Defensive Player of the Year.

The multi-sport athlete made a major difference on offense. Using an explosive first step to the bucket, a mid-range shot that improved gradually, and a point-guard mindset at times, White was a chameleon. He finished averaging 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game.

His transformation was complete during the state tournament, when Punahou played without its leading scorer, 6-6 forward Tanoa Scanlan. Without Scanlan’s reliable post scoring, the Buffanblu spread the court and used their quickness. In the state final, White went coast to coast with rebounds, keeping pressure on Saint Louis. When the Crusaders tightened up their tenacious man-to-man defense on Punahou’s guards, White seamlessly took the point in critical moments of his team’s 43-40 victory.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“He really stepped up. You had Tanoa, who kind of led them in that first part of the year, then the playoffs and the back end of the season, Zion took over,” Saint Louis coach Dan Hale said. “That Zion-led team was a very different team. We matched up pretty well with Zion and Tanoa. With just Zion, you had to put attention on him and it freed up their other players. Zion was in a playmaker role who could run and go.”

Kahuku coach Brandyn Akana saw a clutch championship player.

“Losing their best player, the great teams have somebody step up and Zion was the guy,” he said.

During the ‘Iolani Classic, White struggled early on, but he quickly cut down on turnovers and raised his level of court mastery. At the Punahou Invitational, he splashed the game-winning shot to beat Gonzaga Prep (Ore.) in the title game.

“You could just see his confidence rise,” Mid-Pacific coach Robert Muroda-Shklov said. “There were many times he decided to impose his will. He took pride in his defense and was part of the most dangerous fast break in Hawaii. A vocal leader and energizer for his team.”

Punahou coach Darren Matsuda gave his young players room to develop.

“Even though Zion is known more for what he does on the football field, he’s an outstanding basketball player who loves the game. Zion really embraced the challenge after losing Tanoa. He really stepped his game up on and off the court, leading the team and doing everything he could to help us win, sometimes putting the team on his shoulders,” Matsuda said.

The panel voted Matsuda as Coach of the Year after he guided the Buffanblu to a third state title under his watch.

“It was not easy what he had to deal with, but he did a great job of evolving his team,” Hale said. “In the end, that was the difference.”

Matsuda made key adjustments in the past two seasons, relying a little less on fullcourt pressing and perimeter shooting.

“Like our 2012 and 2018 groups, this group was selfless and put the team and their love for each other first. This always starts with your most talented players,” Matsuda said.

Unlike the ’12 and ’18 Buffanblu, this season’s crew had no returning starters after nine seniors graduated.

“The leadership of this year’s six seniors, many who were first-year varsity starters, was invaluable to our success,” Matsuda said. “Those seniors will be greatly missed.”

Hale, Ryan Tong of University, Scott Prather of Seabury Hall and Akana followed Matsuda in the voting.

The voting for POY was extremely close, with two-time Player of the Year Pupu Sepulona (13 points per game) of Saint Louis just behind White. Sepulona returned from a football injury and joined his team in time for the regular season. He was more powerful and as explosive as ever in the paint even after gaining 50 pounds to prepare for his future with the Utah Utes football program.

“Pupu was their go-to guy all year long. He delivered all year long. Look at their record,” said Akana, whose team led Saint Louis by four points going into the final quarter of their state semifinal game. “We gave everything we had against him and we frustrated him, but good players always find a way.”

The all-defensive selections were led by White, followed by Saint Louis seniors Stone Kanoa and Shancin Revuelto; LeCedric Brown of Mililani; Alika Ahu, Koa Laboy and Trey Ambrozich of University; Ronin Naihe and Tiki Akina-Watson of Kahuku; and Dash Watanabe of Punahou.

—

BOYS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL

1- Zion White, Punahou Forward, 6-5, Soph.

12 ppg at states,14 rebounds in title win over Saint Louis. Voted No. 1 in All-Defense and Most Improved.

2- Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis Forward, 6-3, Senior

13 ppg as the Crusaders went 32-2, falling just short of their fourth state title in a row.

3- Trey Ambrozich, University Forward, 6-7, Junior

15 points, 11 rebounds per game as the Jr. ’Bows reached the D-I state semifinals.

4- Bromo Dorn, Seabury Hall Guard, 6-5, Senior

27 points, 5 rebounds per game. Shot 55% FG, 77% FT as Spartans won first D-II state title.

5- Tanoa Scanlan, Punahou Forward, 6-6, So.

Averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds per game, before suffering a season-ending hand injury in ILH playoffs.

6- Shancin Revuelto, Saint Louis Guard, 5-10, Senior

Floor leader and defensive wizard. Untimely hand injury in the state semifinal.

7- Nixis Yamauchi, Maryknoll Guard, 6-2, Senior

19 ppg, 48% FG, 89% FT, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.1 steals per game.

8- Roman Gabriel, Mililani Guard, 6-3, Senior

18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals per game by the versatile lefty

9- Caelan Fernando, Saint Louis Guard, 5-10, Senior

High-flying guard averaged 11 ppg, superb defender and rebounder

10- Logan Mason, Mid-Pacific Forward, 6-7, Senior

19 ppg, a double-double machine as the Owls played one of the state’s toughest schedules.

11- Ronin Naihe, Kahuku Forward, 6-5, Junior

19 ppg and All-Defensive team selection. Big motor offensively with 3-point range.

12- Maddox Pung, Kailua Guard, 6-3, Junior

13 ppg for the OIA champions, including 30 vs. Moanalua in the league semifinals.

13- Tyree Wilson, Leilehua Guard, 6-3, Senior

Evolved from role player to a 17 ppg scorer

14- Alika Ahu, University Forward, 6-3, Junior

11 points, 6 rebounds per game. Drew defensive stopper assignments every game.

15- Ethan Chung, Punahou Forward, 6-5, Junior

Shot 42% from 3-point range, scored 11 points per game, tough matchup challenge.

Darren Matsuda Punahou Coach of the Year

Longtime Buffanblu coach says his third state title (he won in 2012 and 2018) was the most surprising.

HONORABLE MENTION

Koa Laboy, University

Kawohi Huihui, KS-Hawaii

Kiai Yasso, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Sebastian Peterson, Seabury Hall

Vander Eberhard, Hawaii Prep

Dylan Kuia, Baldwin

Makai Barr, Kamehameha

Keanu Meacham, Saint Louis

Ayden Goo, ‘Iolani

Kashus Daley, Kahuku

Stone Kanoa, Saint Louis

Trystin Stevens, Leilehua

Tate Takamiya, Punahou

Darius Chizer, Mid-Pacific

Todd McKinney, University

Imai Kramer, KS-Maui

Cody Gardanier, KS-Maui

Jayden Hook, Kohala

Isaac Salvador-Libron, Kohala

Declan Beckette, ‘Iolani

Casey Talana, Baldwin

Rome Lilio, Maryknoll

Dash Watanabe, Punahou

Dane Kellner, Punahou