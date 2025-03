Scoreboard – March 30, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park.

MONDAY

BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

GOLF

OIA: 9 a.m. at Pali Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou I at Punahou I-AA, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: University at Saint Louis; Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kailua; Roosevelt at McKinley; Farrington at Kaimuki; Kalani at Castle; Moanalua at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Anuenue at Kahuku, 5:30 p.m. (varsity only).

VOLLEYBALL

MIL

Saturday

Boys Varsity

Lanai def. Molokai 18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH

Saturday

Punahou 21, Sacred Hearts 0

OIA

Friday

Leilehua 48, Radford 0

Mililani 27, Aiea 14

Nanakuli 29, Waipahu 13

Waialua 7, Pearl City 0

Waianae 28, Dreamhouse 0

Campbell 6, Kapolei 0

Castle 32, Kaiser 0

Kahuku 20, Kalaheo 6

TENNIS

ILH

Saturday

Girls Varsity I-AA

Le Jardin 15, ‘Iolani 9.

Goal scorers—LeJ: Karly Dias 8, Pohai Meyham 3, Nola Khan 2, Ashley Fahrenwald 2. Iol: Ellie Horita 4, Kendra-Ray Nishikawa 2, Zoe Owen 2, Jade Sok.

OIA

Saturday

Girls Varsity

Kahuku 17, West 7.

Goal scorers—Kah: Amberly Kalahua-Fleming 5, Eden Smith 3, Makana Boinville-Emery 2, Savannah Porter 2, Tiana Campana, Ginger Maletta, Tessa Haye, Jaedon Harris, Eliza Speed. West: Marley Iraha 3, Brooke Tabigne 1, Alinna Dodd, Juliana Fliss, Ellie Dees.

Roosevelt 12, Kailua 3.

Goal scorers— Roos: Kim Cassens 2, Kanoe Wong 2, Ellie Barnett, Alisa Lee, Mia Hudson, Faith Keola, Ava Asari, Jayzlyn Tomisa, Malia Lauret, Joyce Wong. Kail: Kalena Mak 2, Alani Mierzwa.

Mililani 5, Kalani 0 (forfeit)

Roosevelt 19, Moanalua 6.

Goal scorers—Roos: Kim Cassens 6, Jayzlyn Tomisa 5, Malia Lauret 3, Alisa Lee 2, Mia Hudson, Kanoe Wong, Ava Asari. Moan: Ellie Dallas 3, Maya Correa Garcia, Silas Buryak, Julienne DuBois.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At Sand Island Park field

Hawaii Pacific 1, Chaminade 0

W—Taylor Thompson (three-hitter, four strikeouts).

Note: Chaminade’s Vanessa Pena pitched a six-hitter.

Leading hitters— HPU: Alexis Oshiro 2-4; Jewel Larson 2b. Chaminade 2, Hawaii Pacific 1 W—Bailey Benson (seven-hitter, one unearned run). Leading hitters—CU: Bailey Jacobsen 2-3, 2b; Mimi Smith 2-3, 3b. HPU: Hoku Ching 2-3; Taimane Panganoran 3-3, 3b.

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

Saturday

At UH Tennis Courts

No. 43 UC Irvine 4, Hawaii 1

Singles

No. 58 Noah Zamora (UCI) def. No. 107 Azuma Visaya (UH) 6-3, 6-4

Quinn Snyder (UH) vs. Andy Nguyen (UCI) 4-6, 5-6, unfinished

Karl Collins (UH) vs. Rithvik Krishna (UCI) 2-6, 6-2, 0-3, unfinished

Ruining Huang (UCI) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-3, 6-2

Sohrob Amiryavari (UCI) def. Diego Dalisay (UH) 6-2, retired

Max Fardanesh (UCI) def. Sohta Urano (UH) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

Snyder/Visaya (UH) def. No. 82 Nguyen/ Zamora (UCI) 7-5

Collins/Hernandez (UH) vs. Amiryavari/ Fardanesh (UCI) 5-5, unfinished

Dalisay/Urano (UH) def. Krishna/Huang (UCI) 6-4

BIG WEST WOMEN

Saturday

At UH Tennis Courts

No. 50 UC Santa Barbara 6, No. 70 Hawaii 1

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. No. 10 Amelia Honer (UCSB) 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-8)

Marie Weissheim (UCSB) def. Nikola Homolkova (UH) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Tyra Richardson (UCSB) def. Peppi Ramstedt (UH) 6-3, 6-2

Raphaelle Leroux (UCSB) def. Emma Forgac (UH) 6-4, 6-2

Katarina Vayser (UCSB) def. Joelle Lanz (UH) 6-3, 6-2

Lily Pradkin (UCSB) def. Sheena Masuda (UH) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Masuda/Ramstedt (UH) def. Honer/Lucy Lu (UCSB) 6-4

Weissheim/Leroux (UCSB) def. Vilcek/ Homolkova (UH) 6-4

Pradkin/Ali Benedetto (UCSB) def. Hannah Galindo/Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) 6-2

OIA WEST

Saturday

Boys

Mililani 4, Kapolei 1

Girls

Mililani 5, Kapolei 0

BASEBALL

ILH

Saturday

At Ala Wai Field

Saint Louis 18, ‘Iolani 8, 6 inn.

W—Kekai Perreira. Leading hitters—StL: Bruin Agbayani 3-4, 3 runs; Mana Heffernan 2-3, 2 runs; Kahanu Martinez 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Chase Sutherland 2-3, 2 RBIs; Ka’ili Kane 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Isaiah Poloa 2 RBIs; La’akea Correa 2b, 2 runs; Kanalu Antone 2 runs. Iol: Aaron Kogasaka 2b, 3 RBIs; Chase Thompson 2-4, 2b; Oni Dawson 3-3; Treyden Chong Kee 3b.

At Ala Wai Field

Punahou 13, Pac-Five 1, 5 inn.

W—Micah Bennett. Leading hitters—Pun: Jaron Lancaster 2 RBIs; Jake Tripp 2 runs; Zak Komeiji 2-3, 4 RBIs; Cade Watson 2 RBIs; Kahaku Harrison 2 RBIs; Keola Ane 2 runs; Owen Rappe 2 runs; Brennin Lee 2b. Note: The Buffanblu scored 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning.

At Mid-Pacific

Kamehameha 18, Mid-Pacific 3, 5 inn.

W—Kainoa Kaneshiro. Leading hitters— KS: Logan Sanchez 2 runs; Cade Alvaro 3 runs; Kia’i Sylvester 2 RBIs; Dillon Andres 2 runs; Cade Wehrsig 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Greyson Osbun 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Logan Akaka 2-2, 2b, 4 RBIs; Coen Sardinha 2 runs; Kaulana Quinlan 2 RBIs; Ryeder Takahashi 2 runs. MPI: Braden Puapong 2 RBIs.

OIA EAST

Saturday

At Moanalua

Moanalua 2, Kailua 0 W—Kyler Shojinaga (four-hitter, no walks, three strikeouts). Leading hitters—Moan: John Ganske 3b, 2 RBIs; Titan Udani-Flood 2b. Kail: Rayvin Pagan 2-3.

At Kahala Community Park field

Kalani 6, Roosevelt 5

W—Joseph Yamauchi (four innings of relief, one run). S—Colby Taniguchi. Leading hitters—Kaln: Evan Cavaco 2-4, 2b; Chase Konishi 2 runs. Roos: Larken Nakasone 2-4; Luke Tuasivi 4-4.

At Castle

Kaiser 12, Castle 2, 5 inn.

W—Brennan Higa. Leading hitters— Kais: Noah Sham 2 runs; Bryce Hamasaki 2 RBIs; Higa 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Tanner Kagimoto 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Mana Shigehara-Pang 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

OIA WEST

Saturday

At Pearl City

Pearl City 6, Aiea 3

W—Noah Bernal (three scoreless innings of relief, one hit, five strikeouts). Leading hitters—PC: Bernal 2-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs. Aiea: Dennison Zakahi 2b; Kailer Gervacio 2b; Zion Ishikawa 2b.

At Wahiawa Middle School field

Mililani 5, Leilehua 2

W—Kaleb Wada (six innings, five hits, one unearned run, no walks, five strikeouts). Leading hitters—Mil: Malosi Mata’afaAlferos 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Koa Marzo 2b, 2 RBIs; Jonah Parker 2 RBIs. Lei: Titan Pasco 2-3; Ryden Sasaki 2-3; Kysen Kobashigawa 2b.

At Waipahu

Campbell 12, Waipahu 1

W—Isaac Lemos (four innings, one hit). Leading hitters—Camp: Kalaeloa Kalua 2-4, 4 runs; Jonah Yacap 3-5, 3 RBIs; Ezra Kanakaole 2 RBIs; Jayden Pacariem 4-4, 2 RBIs; Chanson Verdadero 2 runs.

OIA DIVISION II

Saturday

At Kaimuki

Kapolei 14, Kaimuki 3, 5 inn.

W—Halona Felix. Leading hitters—Kap: Leland Ramos 2 runs; Keoni Sunio-Lopez 2b, 2 RBIs; Ekolu Kamaile 2-4, 2 runs; AJ Withy-Allen 2b.

At Waianae

Waianae 14, Kahuku 1, 5 inn.

W—Chaseten Rice (four-hitter, eight strikeouts). Leading hitters—Wain: Rico Gazelle 2-3, 2 3bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rice 2 runs; Keoni Smith 2 runs; Kai Keesee 2 runs, 2 RBIs; KamrenJ Atanes 2-3, 3b, 4 RBIs; David Maxwell 2-3, 2 runs; Kyson Rosa 2b. Kah: Kainoa Davis 2-2; Brandon Tailele 2b.

At McKinley

Waialua 16, McKinley 4, 6 inn.

W—James Born (four scoreless innings, five strikeouts). Leading hitters—Wail: Sky Hirota 2-5, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Makena Bell 2 runs; Nixon Oga 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Olan Johnson 2 RBIs; Emery Abilla 2 runs; Kaipo Alcos 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Konan Riddleberger 2-5, 3 RBIs; Kymani Pascual 2-4, 2 runs. McK: Johan Kernstock 2 RBIs; Bransen Peters 2b.

At Nanakuli

Radford 12, Nanakuli 1, 6 inn.

W—Xavi De Alba (two-hitter, no walks, 13 strikeouts). Leading hitters—Rad: Bryson Ecker 3 runs; Jacob Barner 2 runs; Vivii Tauanuu 2b, 2 runs; De Alba 2b, 2 RBIs; Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 3b; Mataio Tauanuu 3b. Nan: Sonny Ramos 3b.