Rainbows’ 10-run ninth stuns CSU Northridge 14-10

Kamana Nahaku smacked three home runs, including a two-run shot in a 10-run ninth inning, as the Hawaii baseball team overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Cal State Northridge 14-10 today at Hiegert Field on the CSUN campus.

In winning for the second time in this three-game series, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 20-6 overall and 8-4 in the Big West. The Matadors fell to 6-17 and 3-9.

Despite Nahaku’s solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings to close UH to 7-4, the Matadors appeared to move out of reach with a three-run eighth. CSUN catcher Xavier Rios’ second homer of the game, which expanded the Matadors’ lead to 10-4, appeared to be the dagger.

But the ’Bows stormed back on a chilly day in Southern California. Ben Zeigler-Namoa singled to center, Jared Quandt walked and Nahaku was struck by a pitch from reliever Gabriel Hernandez to load the bases with no outs in the ninth. Draven Nushida then drilled a drive over the right-field fence for a grand slam, cutting the deficit to 10-8.

One out and one relief pitcher later, pinch hitter Aidan Kuni drew a walk. Then Shunsuke Sakaino hit an opposite-field homer to left center to tie it at 10.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue singled, then scored the go-ahead run on Matthew Miura’s double into the right-field corner. Miura came home on Quandt’s run-scoring single. Nahaku followed with a two-run homer.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Nahaku’s three home runs tied a UH single-game record. The ’Bows’ six home runs also set a school record.

A day after earning a seven-out save, Isaiah Magdaleno pitched three innings, including a scoreless ninth, to earn the victory.