Rainbows’ 10-run ninth stuns CSU Northridge 14-10
Kamana Nahaku smacked three home runs, including a two-run shot in a 10-run ninth inning, as the Hawaii baseball team overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Cal State Northridge 14-10 today at Hiegert Field on the CSUN campus.
In winning for the second time in this three-game series, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 20-6 overall and 8-4 in the Big West. The Matadors fell to 6-17 and 3-9.
Despite Nahaku’s solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings to close UH to 7-4, the Matadors appeared to move out of reach with a three-run eighth. CSUN catcher Xavier Rios’ second homer of the game, which expanded the Matadors’ lead to 10-4, appeared to be the dagger.
But the ’Bows stormed back on a chilly day in Southern California. Ben Zeigler-Namoa singled to center, Jared Quandt walked and Nahaku was struck by a pitch from reliever Gabriel Hernandez to load the bases with no outs in the ninth. Draven Nushida then drilled a drive over the right-field fence for a grand slam, cutting the deficit to 10-8.
One out and one relief pitcher later, pinch hitter Aidan Kuni drew a walk. Then Shunsuke Sakaino hit an opposite-field homer to left center to tie it at 10.
Shortstop Jordan Donahue singled, then scored the go-ahead run on Matthew Miura’s double into the right-field corner. Miura came home on Quandt’s run-scoring single. Nahaku followed with a two-run homer.
Nahaku’s three home runs tied a UH single-game record. The ’Bows’ six home runs also set a school record.
A day after earning a seven-out save, Isaiah Magdaleno pitched three innings, including a scoreless ninth, to earn the victory.