Las Vegas Advisor: The Cromwell becoming the Vanderpump Hotel

Caesars Entertainment has announced that The Cromwell will be renamed Vanderpump Hotel, with a complete renovation and transition that will be completed by early next year. The hotel will be the first foray into accommodations for the British entrepreneur, reality TV star and author Lisa Vanderpump, whose restaurants and bars include Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump a Paris at Paris, Pinky’s by Vanderpump at Flamingo and WOLF by Vanderpump at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe. Vanderpump will be on the short list of Las Vegas casinos that have had four names: Barbary Coast, Bill’s Gambling Saloon, The Cromwell and now Vanderpump.

Fireworks shows: For the second year in a row, the Plaza is running “Welcome to the Weekend Summer Fireworks Shows.” Beginning May 2 and running through Sept. 26, the shows will be presented every Friday (weather permitting) at 9:15 p.m. Several downtown properties, along with the Fremont Street Experience and First Friday, will cross-promote the fireworks with “programming and special events.” After the fireworks, a DJ will blast tunes from the Carousel Bar under the Plaza’s dome until 11 p.m.

Reduced juice: Again this year, South Point is dealing -105 on all March Madness basketball games through the championship game. This means you can bet $105 to win $100, as opposed to the standard $110/$100 arrangement. The discounted option is for bets on point spreads only and must be made at the sports book (not available on the app).

Question: Will the Eastside Cannery on Boulder Highway ever reopen?

Answer: Boyd Gaming recently purchased the 30-acre parcel where the casino is located, but that’s been the extent of the news. Boyd maintains that it has no plans to reopen the casino at this time.

