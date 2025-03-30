Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 30, 2025

1/3
Swipe or click to see more
While in Indiana, Steve Wilhite of Honolulu took in the weeklong West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville, where a food vendor offered a Hawaiian Peanut Butter Burger. The annual festival draws more than 200,000 visitors each year. Photo by Bob Buthod.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more
Stepsisters Amy Fine and Marcia Kemble of Honolulu were all smiles after discovering Shaka Poke in Dublin, Ireland, while on a tour. Photo by Kemble.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more
Along with his Japan travel companions, Honolulu resident Stephen Chung took a ferry crossing from Honshu to Beppu, en route to Fukuoka, when the group came across Cafe Piikoi. The gang, left, top to bottom: Russell Ching, Kathi Ching, Tina Chung and Annette Pang; and right, top to bottom: Stan Wong, Wendell Pang, Sandy Wong and Chung. Photo by Kosuke Hiratsuka.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
Click here
to view more Signs of Hawaiian Life photo submissions. Or submit a photo below.