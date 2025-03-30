Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 30, 2025

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

While in Indiana, Steve Wilhite of Honolulu took in the weeklong West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville, where a food vendor offered a Hawaiian Peanut Butter Burger. The annual festival draws more than 200,000 visitors each year. Photo by Bob Buthod.
Stepsisters Amy Fine and Marcia Kemble of Honolulu were all smiles after discovering Shaka Poke in Dublin, Ireland, while on a tour. Photo by Kemble.
Along with his Japan travel companions, Honolulu resident Stephen Chung took a ferry crossing from Honshu to Beppu, en route to Fukuoka, when the group came across Cafe Piikoi. The gang, left, top to bottom: Russell Ching, Kathi Ching, Tina Chung and Annette Pang; and right, top to bottom: Stan Wong, Wendell Pang, Sandy Wong and Chung. Photo by Kosuke Hiratsuka.
