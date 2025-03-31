3 U.S. soldiers found dead in Lithuania swamp; 1 still missing

Three U.S. Army soldiers were found dead in Lithuania today, nearly a week after the armored vehicle they had been using during a training mission became stuck in a deep and muddy bog, the Army said.

Search and recovery operations for a fourth soldier who was also in the vehicle continued today, the Army said.

The 63-ton vehicle was pulled out of the bog early today morning, the Army said — an operation that required excavators, pumps and other construction equipment. For days, hundreds of people, including technical experts and U.S. Navy divers, had worked to solve the complex engineering challenge of recovering the vehicle from the bog.

The soldiers were reported missing on March 25 after they did not return from a training mission, according to the U.S. military. Their vehicle, an M88 Hercules, was found submerged in the bog the next day.

The missing soldiers, from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were training near the border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia and a stalwart supporter of its war in Ukraine.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the 3rd Infantry Division’s commanding general, said in a statement today that “the search isn’t finished until everyone is home.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to those still working around the clock during these extensive search and recovery efforts and your unwavering commitment not to rest until all are found,” Norrie said.

The soldiers had been sent out in the M88 Hercules, essentially a giant armored tow truck, to extract another Army vehicle, the military said. They may have driven off the road and into the bog, and the soldiers appeared to have been trapped inside, according to a U.S. Army official in Europe.

U.S. Navy divers swam into muddy bog, with zero visibility, to attach two cables to the sunken vehicle Sunday night, the Army said. It took about two hours of winching to pull out it out of the bog.

On Sunday, rescue efforts were hampered by a landslide, Dovile Sakaliene, the Lithuanian defense minister, said on social media. She described the effort as an “exhausting fight with the power of the deep swamp.”

The initial search for the soldiers, through thick forests and swampy terrain, involved Lithuanian military helicopters and dive teams, and hundreds of American and Lithuanian soldiers and law enforcement officers, the U.S. Army said.

Both Belarus and Russia have frequently criticized Lithuania, a member of NATO that used to be part of the Soviet Union, for hosting U.S. and other allied troops.

Lithuania and other former Soviet states in Eastern Europe are growing worried that President Donald Trump will weaken NATO. Their participation in recovery efforts to find the missing U.S. soldiers showcased what President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania said was the value of allies acting together. Poland, Lithuania’s neighbor and another member of NATO, also sent military engineers to help.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company