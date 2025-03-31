DLNR officers arrest 1, cite 2, after finding undersized opihi

State conservation officers cited a man and a woman Saturday for illegally picking opihi along the Alii Drive shoreline in Kailua-Kona.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release that a marine patrol unit spotted several people picking opihi along the shoreline and reported it to officers on shore. The officers on land then approached Theodore Benedicto, 54, and Tracy Benedicto, 47, both of Pahoa, for a routine inspection of their catch.

Officials said they found the pair to be in possession of 144 undersized opihi and issued them citations.

DLNR said the suspects were directed to place the undersized opihi — which were alive and in good condition — face down in a tide pool along the shoreline where they would have a higher chance of reattaching and surviving.

Officers also approached James Kanuha, 60, of Kailua-Kona, who was picking opihi along the Alii Drive shoreline and upon inspecting his catch, found he possessed 156 undersized opihi. He was also instructed to return the undersized opihi to a tide pool and cited.

Upon discovery that he had a bench warrant for failing to appear on a previous undersized opihi case in 2023, officers arrested Kanuha and booked him at the Kona Police Station. He posted $250 bail and was released.

Kanuha is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on May 8, while the Benedictos are scheduled to appear on May 15.

On Wednesday, conservation officers also issued citations to two men for illegally collecting opihi within the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on Oahu’s North Shore, which is prohibited.