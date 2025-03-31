Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii island police seek public in identifying alleged thief

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY OF HAWAII ISLAND POLICE The suspect was photographed near now-recovered farm equipment stolen in January.

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public to identify a theft suspected who could be associated with a January theft.

Officials said Kona patrol officers responded to a report of theft on the 89-400 block of Hawaii Belt Road in Captain Cook Jan. 23. The victim stated that farming equipment was stolen from the property.

Two days later, Hawaii police said the farm equipment was recovered on the 92-9000 block of Hawaii Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

An unidentified man was observed near the farm equipment, but fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival, Hawaii police said.

The man is described with a medium build and complexion, 40 to 50 years old, with short dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with sunglasses on his head.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Cal-Jason Hoopai at 808-935-3311, or by email at Cal-Jason.Hoopai@hawaiicounty.gov.

