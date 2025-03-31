Native Hawaiians among list of nationally recognized Indigenous women

On the last day of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs passed a resolution today that recognizes the heritage, culture and contributions of Indigenous women across the nation.

The committee, led by Chair Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Vice Chair Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), passed the bipartisan resolution with the support of 34 senators that officially recognizes Indigenous female artists, scientists, lawyers, economists, athletes, activists, veterans and cultural practitioners.

The list of about 25 recognized Indigenous women include Hawaiians Queen Ka’ahumanu, the first woman to serve as a regent of the Kingdom of Hawaii; scientist Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona Abbott; Hawaiian linguist Mary Kawena Pukui; cultural practitioner Edith Kenao Kanaka’ole; surfer Rell Kapolioka’ehukai Sunn and Emma Ka’ilikapuolono Metcalf Beckley Nakuina, the first female judge in Hawaii.

“Native Hawaiian women have made incredible contributions to our communities and country, and it’s critical that we recognize their impacts on American history,” Schatz said in a statement. “The Hawaiian women we commemorate in this resolution are among many more who deserve our recognition and gratitude year-round.”

The resolution states that Indigenous women “are the life givers, the culture bearers, and the caretakers of Native peoples who have made precious contributions, enriching the lives of all people of the United States.”

There are around 5.3 million Indigenous women who live in the United States, according to the resolution.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

As of 2025, more than 4,400 Indigenous women serve in the military and more than 43,000 are veterans.

Indigenous women also made up more than 11,600 business owners in the nation in 2024 who employed 72,000 workers and generated more than $11.2 million in revenue.

The resolution states that “the United States should continue to invest in the future of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian women to address the barriers those women face, including access to justice, access to health care and opportunities for educational and economic advancement.”